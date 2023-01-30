I Clapped For Oshimen For his Goal Before Telling Him To Stop Diving – Jose Mourinho

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many people have continued to react after Roma Coach, Jose Mourinho have made it clear to the media that he was awe with Victor Oshimen’s goal against Roma, and he Clapped from his seat for the player.

While reacting to the media, Jose Mourinho noted that he was very happy to see Oshimen score such a beautiful volley, and he couldn’t help but to praise him for his game.

However, he added that he advice Oshimen to stop diving. In his words, Jose Mourinho stated;

“I told him, you’re a good player but you don’t always need to dive.”

“He’s a good player. I clapped for his goal from my seat.”

Victor Oshimen scored his 14th goal of the season for Napoli yesterday after a very wonderful volley in the first half. The Nigerian has been in scintillating form for Napoli, and fans are happy to.see him score yet again.

