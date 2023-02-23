“I can feel that” – Van Persie says when asked if he could sense something is brewing under Ten Hag

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ex-footballer, Robin Van Persie, who was so instrumental in Manchester United’s last Premier League title success in 2012, was at Aon training complex on Wednesday to see and greet both old and new faces at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been in scintillating form, since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag this season, and the former Netherlands international hope to see them bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

However, while spending some time at Old Trafford, the now assistant manager at boyhood club Feyenoord was asked if he could sense something is brewing under Ten Hag, and he replied “I can feel that. Just by simple things. For example, this morning, when I arrived at the airport, a fan came towards me and asked the question if I’m going to the game [against Barca on Thursday].

“I said yeah. I’m going to the game, I’m here for the game and he said okay, me too. I said where did you travel from and he said I travelled especially to watch the match tomorrow and on Sunday for the Cup final, from Bangkok. So he travelled and I said wow, it’s a big commitment and he said yes, I’m a big fan. He said this Manchester United makes him really happy with the way they play, the energy, the intensity.

“I said it’s nice to hear but that is like a sign – people are really happy to see Manchester United play. The whole energy around the club is so much more positive than it used to be in the last few years. So that is like, Erik earns credit for that, but the players as well. Everyone earns credit.

“It’s nice to see the whole energy around the club is so much more positive and the guys are working very hard for that.”

Article credit: Manchester United official website.

Emiran (

)