‘I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all this’ – Neymar says after joining Saudi Pro League.

It is no longer news that Brazilian legendary attacker, Neymar Junior has joined the Saudi Professional League after ending his six years at Paris Saint-Germain, this week, becoming the recent star to join the Saudi Professional League.

Having successfully joined the Saudi Professional League on Tuesday, the Brazil international, Neymar Junior has given credit to Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo for the massive growth of the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking after signing for Saudi Arabia outfit, Al Hilal on Tuesday, the Brazilian attacker said: “I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him crazy, and this and that…”

This video from Al Hilal newest attacker, Neymar giving credit to Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo for the transformation of the Saudi Pro League has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have commended Neymar for recognizing Cristiano Ronaldo, while some have said he knows football.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

