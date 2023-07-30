SPORT

I Am Not Seeing Chelsea Football Club Doing Too Much This Season – Primate Elijah Ayodele

The Spiritual Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has recently shared a revelation concerning Chelsea Football Club’s potential performance in the upcoming season. He advises fans not to set high expectations for the team’s outcome. As Chelsea supporters worldwide eagerly anticipate a successful season, the spiritual leader’s message calls for caution and temperance in their hopes.

According to the cleric, “The coming season will not be too palatable as you expect. I don’t know the players you people have signed at the moment but Chelsea will have a rough season. I am not seeing Chelsea Football Club doing too much this season.

“The only way out of the mess that awaits them is for them to act fast on key decisions and they need to be prayerful. If not their fans will continue to cry. If they are serious enough to do what is needful, I see Chelsea finishing around 10th to 12th position in the English Premier League”.

In his latest revelation, Primate Elijah Ayodele suggests that Chelsea’s final position in the league might not be as promising as fans desire. He urges them to brace themselves for any outcome and avoid excessive optimism. The spiritual leader’s words serve as a reminder for Chelsea fans to remain grounded and patient throughout the season, understanding that the future is uncertain in the world of football.

This he said a video on his official Tiktok handle.

