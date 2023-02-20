‘I am disappointed people do not give these lads the credit – José Mourinho

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jose Mourinho blasted some supporters and the media while heaping praise on his Roma players. “I am disappointed people don’t credit these lads for what they are doing in such challenging conditions.

After losing to RB Salzburg on Thursday in the Europa League, the Giallorossi were already overstretched due to the injuries to Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini. Tammy Abraham also left the game after 15 minutes due to a knock to his left eye.

Ola Solbakken scored the game-winning goal against Verona at the Stadio Olimpico, capping off a well-executed passing move on Leonardo Spinazzola’s back-heel flick as the Norwegian celebrated his maiden club start.

Instead of doing his post-game speech in the locker room, Mourinho called the entire team to a huddle on the field after the final whistle.

“I gave my congratulations to everyone who won, and they all won. Only Dybala, Darboe, and Tammy, who went to the hospital, I believe, were absent from the huddle.

“They defeated Verona, who makes it very tough to build moves, by playing with great team spirit, an extraordinary spirit of sacrifice, and by playing very well in the only way we can play against Verona. The boys earned this triumph since they gave so much of themselves.

“I can say that five or six of them played in Austria, while Karsdorp hadn’t played in over two months, Spinazzola was recovering from an injury, Bove was playing on a plastic pitch last season, Belotti only had a few bits of games, Solbakken is learning to play with us and getting familiar with our team tactically, and El Shaarawy hasn’t played two games in a row in years, but now he plays four or five whole matches until he is fit.

Mourinho spoke to the interviewer on the spot but declined to answer questions from the studio.

“Belotti had a wonderful game and deserved to score a goal tonight for all of his hard effort. Montipo made a fantastic save, otherwise the score would have been 2-0.

“I’m just disappointed people do not give these lads the credit for the work we are all doing in very difficult circumstances.

“Maybe they don’t comprehend the situation or they don’t want to. They have my gratitude for whatever they do. The stadium can give us the victory when it is packed, like it was against Bodo/Glimt. It is unfortunate when things are this bad. After 15 to 30 minutes, jeering over a misplaced pass begins. They are unable to comprehend what we are doing.

