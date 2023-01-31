Hulk Hogan needs a cane to walk now after his nerves were cut off from his latest surgery

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hulk Hogan, one of the legends in the world of professional wrestling is in a deteriorating condition as he needs a cane to assist him in walking now after his latest surgery.

Recall his career dates back to the late 1970s, and he has contributed immensely to the wrestling world. He undoubtedly played a pivotal part in assisting establish both the WWE (formerly WWF) and WCW brands and he’s deemed a living legend in the niche.

Since 2006, he hasn’t featured in a wrestling competition but has appeared severally during intervening years for WWE and he’s currently an ambassador for the brand.

Unfortunately, in his pursuit for fame, his physical body is on the receiving end as the living legend now needs a cane to walk after his latest surgery.

His colleague, Kurt Angle gave an update on his health in his latest podcast episode.

“He had the nerves cut from his lower body, he can’t feel his lower body. He used his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.”

So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man. I feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up”, Kurt Angle commented.

During Hulk Hogan’s latest surgery, his nerves were cut from his body making him unable to feel his legs.

