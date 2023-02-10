Huge Boost for Ancelotti as 2 Injured Madrid stars return to the squad ahead of the CWC Final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid are through to their 5th Club World Cup Final. A 4-1 win on Al Ahly sent Real Madrid to the final which will take place on Saturday. Real Madrid will face Al Hilal who defeated Flamengo in the Semi Finals.

Real Madrid were without some of their players in the Semifinal. Hazard, Benzema, Courtois, Militao were all absent from the squad that faced Al Ahly. Rodrygo was able to cover for Benzema in the Semi Final. While Alaba who just returned from Injury paired with Rudiger in defense.

Good for the fans as two of their injured players are now back with the squad for the final. Militao and Benzema arrived at Morroco last night and trained with the squad on Saturday.

Speaking about their return, Ancelotti in his Press Conference confirmed he will make his decision on if they would start on their condition at training “Benzema & Militao came yesterday because we believe they might have a part to play. Today’s training will be important for them and I think they have a chance to play. If not, they wouldn’t have come. Today they’ll train and then I’ll decide if they can play or not.

