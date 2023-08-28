How Wolfsburg’s Lineup Would Look Like If Some Of Their Players Never Left

Wolfsburg have sold some top players in recent years. Victor Osimhen played for Wolfsburg’s before he parted ways with the club. He failed to score a single goal in 16 outings for Wolfsburg before he was shipped out on loan to Belgium.

Osimhen began his senior career in Germany at VfL Wolfsburg in 2017. Following a season and a half at the club, he moved to Belgian side Charleroi on loan in 2018–19, before moving to France at Lille. He made his European football debut with the French club during the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League

Napoli signed Osimhen from Lille having spent just a single season in France. He has established himself as the best striker in the Serie A and helped Napoli win the league title last season.

Wolfsburg sold Kevin De Bruyne to Manchester City for a huge fee in 2016. The Belgian international has established himself as the best midfielder in the premier league.

Here Is How Wolfsburg’s Lineup Would Look Like If Their Players Never Left

Wind and Osimhen are the forwards while Wimmer, Majer, Kevin De Bruyne and Nmecha are the midfielders. Maehle, Van De Ven, Lacroix and Baku are the defenders while Casteels is the Goalkeeper.

Malikings (

)