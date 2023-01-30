How & Why Osimhen Could Fit Into Ten Hag’s Team If He Signs (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite the presence of Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst at the club, Manchester United are no doubt still on the hunt for a new striker. And with the style of play Erik Ten Hag demands, there are only a few strikers that fit the profile needed.

Meanwhile, one striker who will no doubt fit into Ten Hag’s system is Victor Osimhen. Similar to Haaland, the Napoli striker has shown an incredible level of consistency for a top striker. Looking at Haaland and the way he plays, he no doubt suits Pep Guardiola’s style of play. And Ten Hag could get the same or similar if Osimhen signs for man united.

How Osimhen Can Be Man United’s ‘Haaland’ If He Signs For The Club

Since he bust into the scene, Haaland has consistently bagged 20+ goals every season, something a team like Manchester city needed.

• Goal Contribution And Consistency:

Well, last season, Victor Osimhen bagged 20+ goals in all competitions. And this season, he has 15 goals and 3 assists already in 20 games. Victor Osimhen has also been very consistent, unlike Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst.

• Age And Physical Advantage:

Victor Osimhen is currently 24 years old, making him younger than Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst. As much as Ten Hag wants to build a well-balanced squad, he’s also a lover of young hungry players. Well, another advantage Osimhen has is his physicality and tall nature. Looking at Sabastian Haller and Wout Weghorst, you’ll understand that Ten Hag prefers tall and quick players.

• Fits Into Ten Hag’s Lineup:

Looking at Manchester United’s squad, it’s obvious Ten Hag has a preferred backline and midfield trio. However, he hasn’t really gotten the attacking line he wants. Well, if Ten Hag signs Osimhen, he’ll definitely complete Ten Hag’s Frontline alongside Rashford and Antony.

Do you want Man United to sign Osimhen?

Happylee (

)