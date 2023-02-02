How Varane’s Alleged Retirement From France Could Benefit Manchester United On The Long Run.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Raphael Varane is one of the most decorated defenders in the history of the French national team.

Making his debut for France in 2013, the 6’ft centre half was a consistent figure in the team and also went on to cement his legacy by playing a key role in their 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Varane played in 3 different editions of the WC, reaching the final consecutively in 2018 and 2022 before deciding to call time on his international career according to notable French publication ‘CANAL+ FOOT’.

Varane joins the growing list of French players to have recently retired internationally.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 WC, Karim Benzema, Steve Mandanda and Hugo Lloris all decided to walk away from France’s national team, but then these players are already 35 or more, so their retirements were justifiable because of the age factor.

Varane is only 29-years of age and still has at least four to five years to perform at the highest possible level, so it’s really surprising to see that he’s reportedly chosen to stop playing for his country.

Well, it could be France’s loss, but certainly Manchester United’s gain as they will not have to worry about their first choice defender getting injured while on national duty.

From now on, the international breaks will offer Varane the time to get some needed rest and recuperate some of the lost energy which will be beneficial not just to him but to his club as well.

He knows his body, so maybe part of the reason he took this hard decision to stop playing for France could be to have more time to rest which can help prolong his club career.

