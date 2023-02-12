How Valverde Saved Carlo Ancelotti From Tearing His Coaching License This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid Boys Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr ran the show for the Los Blancos as the reigning European Champions became the new World Champions in Morocco on Saturday night.

Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde scored two goals each while Karim Benzema scored one goal to help Real Madrid beat Al Hilal in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup tournament in Morocco.

The triumph was a breathe of relief for Carlo Ancelotti as the Italian National has been under pressure due to Real Madrid’s recent bad form which has saw them slipped on the La Liga table and lost the Spanish Super Cup to Barcelona last month.

The pressure on Carlo Ancelotti has eased off due to the success in Morocco but, that’s not the only thing that the former Chelsea Boss got to celebrate on Saturday.

Last year, Carlo Ancelotti made a big bet with one of his Players Federico Valverde and the Italian Gaffer used his Coaching License as the wager. Carlo Ancelotti claimed that if Federico Valverde doesn’t score 10 goals in all competitions by the end of this season, he would tear his coaching license and retire from management.

According to Goal, In September last year, Carlo Ancelotti said: “What seemed strange to me was that he just scored once last season. I told him that if he was not able to score more than 10 goals, I would have to rip up my coach’s license. He has a rock in his foot.”

Against Al Hilal on Saturday, Federico Valverde scored twice to reach 10 goals for Real Madrid across all competitions this season. The Uruguayan National was pictured celebrating with Carlo Ancelotti after he scored his second goal against Al Hilal.

