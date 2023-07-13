How Underdogs Dominated 6 Tournaments In 2003/2004 Season

Porto defeated Monaco 3-0 in the 2004 UEFA Champions League final with Carlos Alberto, Deco and Dmitri Alenichev scoring the goals in a dominant game from Mourinho’s Porto. Deco was named Man of the Match. They also won the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira in 2003/2004 season.

The Portuguese side won 3-0 in the final and Mourinho lifted his first Champions League title. This was probably the season when Mourinho emerged as one of the best managers in the game.

SV Werder Bremen won its first ever German double, clinching both Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal in 2003/2004 season.

During the 2003/2004 season, Valencia won both the La Liga and the UEFA Cup. At the end of the season, their manager Rafael Benítez left the club to manage Liverpool and was succeeded by former Chelsea, Fiorentina and Valencia manager Claudio Ranieri.

Middlesbrough defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-1 in the 2004 Carling Cup final to lift their first major trophy. In doing so, they qualified for the 2004–05 UEFA Cup, their first European competition.

Greece defeated Portugal in the Euro 2004 final. Germany, Spain and Italy were eliminated in the group stage, while defending champions France were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Greece. For the first time in a major European football tournament, the last match featured the same teams as the opening match.

Portugal suffered an humiliating defeat at the hans of Greece with a goal from Angelos Charisteas. Greece’s triumph was unexpected, as winners, Greece earned the right to represent Europe at the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup. Real Zaragoza also won the Copa Del Rey title in 2004.

