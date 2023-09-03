How Tottenham Hotspur could have lined up this season with Kane, Eriksen, and Walker if not sold

Over the years, Tottenham Hotspur has consistently demonstrated that it is among the best-performing teams in the English Premier League. They have drawn one match and won three since the 2023–2024 season began. In the fourth week of the Premier League, they defeated Burnley 2–5.

Although some important players have left the team, they may still be able to help them this season in the English Premier League. In the forward position, Harry Kane, who left the team to join Bayern Munich during the 2023 summer transfer window, could form a strong attacking partnership with Hueng-Min Son.

The wing positions of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski might be kept. They have contributed more goals to the EPL by using their creativity. This season in the EPL, Maddison has two goals and two assists, while Kulusevski has one.

Christian Eriksen, who currently plays for Manchester United, and Luka Modric, who left in 2013 to join Real Madrid, could both play in the midfield for them.

Kyle Walker, who left for Manchester City in 2017, could start at centre back with Christian Romero and Van De Ven on the other side, with Destiny Udogie playing at left back.

Here is how the Tottenham Hotspur line-up could have been:

Oj_Gist (

)