How Top EPL Clubs Have Been Upgrading Their Midfield This Summer Ahead Of Next Season

This summer transfer Window hasn’t been opened for up to a month but a lot of Top Premier League clubs have been strengthening their Midfield ahead of the new Campaign.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been trying to give a new look to their Midfields this summer transfer window by signing elite Players for the position.

Arsenal have already completed the transfer of German Star Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal worth £65million while the Gunners are also hoping to sign English Midfield Declan Rice from West Ham United in a deal that could cost the gunners £105million, including performance related add-on.

If Arsenal signs Declan Rice this summer, the Mikel Arteta’s side could have a midfield trio of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz next season.

With the new role that Jurgen Klopp has found for Trent-Alexander Arnold in the Midfield, Liverpool could have the English Right-back playing with Alexis Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in the Middle next season.

At old Trafford, the Red Devils have recently completed the transfer of Mason Mount. The English Midfielder cost the Red Devils £60million, including performance related add-on.

Erik Ten Hag could set up his Midfield with Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro next season in the Premier league.

