How The Transfer Of £35M Rated Nicolas Jackson Is Already Looking Like A Smart Business For Chelsea

Chelsea Forward Nicolas Jackson came from the bench in the early hours of Sunday morning to score a goal and get two assists during Chelsea’s Pre-season friendly game against Premier league rival Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Senegalese Forward was quite impressive and inspiring against the Seagulls as he changed Chelsea’s attack after he came on.

Nicolas Jackson has now bagged 4 goal contributions for Chelsea in the ongoing US tour of the West London club as he got an assist against Wrexham before adding a goal and 2 assists against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Nicolas Jackson arrived at Stamford Bridge from Villarreal for a fee of £35million, including performance related add-on, this summer. There has been doubt over the ability of the young Forward to lead Chelsea’s offense next season as he’s still young to shoulder that responsibility.

However, he has shown that he’s worth the risk and every penny paid to sign him this summer. Goals, assists, pace, hold-up plays and linkup plays, Nicolas Jackson have got them all and he has been putting his talents on display for Chelsea.

To top it all, Nicolas Jackson is yet to play with Christopher Nkunku yet. There’s still a lot of expectations over the partnership of the duo at Chelsea.

