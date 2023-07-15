How The Signing Of Dusan Tadic Could Make Man UTD Midfield The Strongest In England.

The premier league has been considered the toughest league in the world for a very long time. The reason for this is the great competition which exists among every team in the league. Unlike other leagues where the dominance of the league is usually between two or three teams, the premier league always has an exception every season, however, Manchester City has been dominating for quite a while.

It is quite visible that for any team to succeed, there must be equal proportion of quality players in attack, midfield and defense. The midfield is the link between attack and defense, hence, it is the most important position in a team. This explains why Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have been the most dominant in the premier league for some years now. This also explains why Liverpool performance dropped last season after their midfielders became less effective.

Manchester United is one of the team’s building a great midfield under Erik Ten Hag. At the moment, De Bruyne is the only player who is a better attacking midfielder than Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Rodri are the best defensive midfielders in the league, and they are at the same level, while Erikson and Mount are some of the most experienced midfielders in the league. One reason why Manchester City’s midfield is better than that of Man United is because they have several quality midfielders on the bench who can be utilized when the performance of the first team players drop.

Manchester City legend, Gundogan is no longer in the team, and this is a massive downgrade for them. Manchester United could end up having the strongest midfield in England if they are able to sign Dusan Tadic from Ajax. Unlike other midfielders, Dusan Tadic is a goal machine as well as a creative player. The Serbian midfielder has scored 105 goals and provided 112 assists in 241 appearances for Ajax.

However, despite having such impressive record, he doesn’t get much attention, making him one of the most underrated players. After so many successful seasons at Ajax, Tadic’s contract has been terminated, making him a free agent. Signing the experienced midfielder won’t be a problem for Manchester United because Erik Ten Hag was once his coach at Ajax, hence, it would be quite easy to convince him to joij the Reds.

Having played in the premier league during the early stages of his career, it won’t be difficult for him to adapt to the premier league as well as Manchester United playstyle.

Do you think Manchester United should sign Tadic? Drop comments below.

