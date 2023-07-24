How The Price Tag Of Declan Rice Has Set The Pace For The Market Of Midfielders In EPL This Summer

Brighton and Hove Albion sold Argentina Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for less than £40million earlier this summer but the Seagulls are now asking Chelsea to pay £100million to sign Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

Chelsea has been after the transfer of Moises Caicedo for close to 2 months but the West London club has encountered a big setback after the Seagulls slammed a hefty price tag of £100million on Caicedo.

It’s the same Brighton and Hove Albion that got £35million from Liverpool on Alexis Mac Allister that’s now asking for £100million for Moises Caicedo.

In my opinion, the reason why Chelsea would have to pay over the counter for the transfer of Moises Caicedo this summer is because of Declan Rice’s price tag.

Arsenal completed the transfer of English Midfielder Declan Rice this summer for a fee of £105million, including performance related add-on. West Ham United made sure that they got the worth of Declan Rice before allowing him to switch from East London to North London this summer.

Obviously, Moises Caicedo doesn’t have the experience that Declan Rice have because Declan Rice has played in the Premier league for multiple years and he’s the Captain of West Ham United before his transfer of Emirates Stadium this summer but the impressive performance of Moises Caicedo during the last season has hiked his transfer fee.

