How the EPL, the La Liga, and the French Ligue 1 Have Changed Their Logos in the Last Few Years

The top five leagues in Europe has remained the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, the German Bundesliga, the Italian Serie A, and the French Ligue 1 in the past decade until recently. So, we would be looking at Europe’s top five leagues based on the list above.

Those leagues have decided to change their logos in recent times. This mainly occurs when the league’s official sponsor changes.

The change that has been applied to the logo of the Spanish La Liga prompted the writing of this article.

The Spanish La Liga, which was formerly known as La Liga Santander would now be known as LaLiga EA Sports after the league’s contract with their former sponsors expired. Now, a new contract has been signed with EA Sports.

The old logo had been in use for about 30 years but there will be a change in the 2023/24 season. The new logo will be a simple double-L logo with the first letter L smaller than the second.

The French Ligue 1 also changed its logo at the start of the 2020/21 season when it also changed its principal sponsor. With Uber Eats becoming the new primary sponsor of the league, a decision was made to give the logo a facelift.

The English Premier League also changed its logo ahead of the 2016/17 season. The league’s decision to drop title sponsorship before the beginning of that season also saw a change in the logo.

The league was formerly sponsored by Barclays and it was called the Barclays Premier League but with the end of the partnership, its name became simply Premier League.

