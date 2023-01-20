How The EPL Game Between Arsenal And Manchester United On Sunday Can Affect The Title Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2022/2023 Premier League Season has been very competitive so far. A lot of Teams have been very impressive since the beginning of the Season up till this present moment. A lot of Goals and Assists have also been provided by different Players.

The Title Race this season is the most important aspect of the Premier League. It took an unusual shape in the sense that the two Clubs who have been the ones competing for the Title are no longer the Favourites currently. Team Like Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are all in the Title race.

Currently, Arsenal is on top of the Premier League table with a 5 Points Difference while Manchester United is currently at the 3rd Position with 39 Points, 8 Points behind Arsenal. The Premier League Title race will be greatly determined and affected on Sunday when Arsenal will hosting Manchester United at the Emirate Stadium by 5:30PM.

There is an Eighth Point difference between the two Teams, with a win for Arsenal on Sunday, Arsenal will further extend their lead on the Premier League Table to 8 Points which will place them in a more comfortable Position to win the League this season.

But with a Win for Manchester United, the Point difference between the two Teams will reduce to 5, and the second Position Manchester City, will close the gap on Arsenal to 2 Points provided they also win their game. With a Manchester United win, the top 3 Teams on the table will only be separated by 5 Points which makes the Title race more open than ever before this Season.

But with an Arsenal win, Arsenal will be more comfortable and confident to win the League at the end of the Season. A draw on Sunday will also affect in the sense that the Manchester City will close the gap on Arsenal if they also win their game.

With this, Manchester United fans will be hoping for a win as a win will favour them in the Title race. Manchester United won the League last in 2013. Arsenal fans also will be hoping for a win as they want to be more confident this season in winning the Title which they won last in 2003/2004 Season.

