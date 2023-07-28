How the English National Team Could Line Up in Euro 2024 Based on Current Form

The 2024 European Championship is fast approaching and while the qualifies are still ongoing, many of the top European nations would already have the preferred team for the championship in mind. In this article, we would be taking a look at what England’s preferred team could look like based on the current form of players.

England is blessed with many fine goalkeepers. However, Jordan Pickford is currently the pick of the bunch. He is a very good distributor of the ball and also a good shot-stopper.

In defense, Chelsea stars, Ben Chilwell and Reece James are the preferred full-backs. England’s right-back position is very competitive but the left-back isn’t as competitive. Aside from this, Ben Chilwell is the best attacking left-back that English has currently while Reece James is the best right-back.

In the center of defense, England manager, Gareth Southgate has always preferred Harry Maguire and this isn’t likely to change ahead of Euro 2024. His centre-back partner would be John Stones who had an impressive season with Manchester City last season.

In midfield, there would be Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and James Maddison. All three stars have made big-money moves this summer and although their place in the squad would depend on how they adapt to their new team, they are England’s best midfielders currently.

In the attack, England is also blessed. Harry Kane would be leading the attack whether he gets a move this summer or not while the form of Marcus Rashford last season surely makes him England’s first-choice left-winger. Bukayo Saka is expected to start in the right-wing position.

