SPORT

How the English National Team Could Line Up in Euro 2024 Based on Current Form

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

  The 2024 European Championship is fast approaching and while the qualifies are still ongoing, many of the top European nations would already have the preferred team for the championship in mind. In this article, we would be taking a look at what England’s preferred team could look like based on the current form of players.

  England is blessed with many fine goalkeepers. However, Jordan Pickford is currently the pick of the bunch. He is a very good distributor of the ball and also a good shot-stopper.

  In defense, Chelsea stars, Ben Chilwell and Reece James are the preferred full-backs. England’s right-back position is very competitive but the left-back isn’t as competitive. Aside from this, Ben Chilwell is the best attacking left-back that English has currently while Reece James is the best right-back.

  In the center of defense, England manager, Gareth Southgate has always preferred Harry Maguire and this isn’t likely to change ahead of Euro 2024. His centre-back partner would be John Stones who had an impressive season with Manchester City last season.

  In midfield, there would be Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and James Maddison. All three stars have made big-money moves this summer and although their place in the squad would depend on how they adapt to their new team, they are England’s best midfielders currently.

  In the attack, England is also blessed. Harry Kane would be leading the attack whether he gets a move this summer or not while the form of Marcus Rashford last season surely makes him England’s first-choice left-winger. Bukayo Saka is expected to start in the right-wing position.

Johndominic01 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: UEFA Throw Juventus Out Of Conference League, Fine Chelsea

1 hour ago

Video: Fulham Chief Hails New Signing Bassey

1 hour ago

Transfer: De Zerbi already have replacement for Chelsea target Caicedo, Mane agrees to join Al-Nassr

1 hour ago

Transfer: Man United ‘table new £53m bid for Hojlund’; Arsenal not in the race to sign Lavia

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button