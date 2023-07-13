How The Chelsea Could Lineup For 2023/24 Season Based on Transfer Rumours

Chelsea’s only competition next season will be the English Premier League, as they failed to qualify for any European tournaments last season. The Blues will almost certainly focus solely on this competition in order to capture the English Premier League title next season.

So far, the West London club has completed a few good additions in the summer transfer window, acquiring the services of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson from RB Leipzig and Villarreal, respectively.

Chelsea Football Club are also hoping to complete the signing of Moisés Caicedo, who will most likely join them from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer in order to boost the quality of their current squad.

However, here is how the blue could lineup for 2023/24 Season Based on Transfer Rumours

FORMATION:- 4-3-3

GOALKEEPER: Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa Arrizabalaga may be the team’s first-choice goalkeeper next season because Chelsea has not been linked to any goalkeeper this summer.

DEFENDERS: Reece James, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, and Ben Chilwell.

With the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana is likely to replace him in the centre-back position, where he usually partners with seasoned Thiago Silva.

MIDFIELDERS: Enzo Fernandes, Christopher Nkunku, and Moisés Caicedo.

If Moisés Caicedo is eventually signed, he will play in that deep midfield role for the Blues, considerably assisting them in winning balls from the middle of the park.

Enzo Fernandes will obviously play in the centre midfield position, while Christopher Nkunku may be given a free role in the attacking-midfield position for the Blues.

FORWARDS: Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling, and Noni Madueke.

Nicolas Jackson will be the centre forward in this lineup, alongside Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke.

