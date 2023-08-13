How The Blues Could Assemble For Their EPL Opener

Both Liverpool and Chelsea submitted mouthwatering bids for the services of Ecuador and Brighton midfielder, Moises Caceido, on Friday but neither club has been able to strike an agreement with the Seagulls.

Chelsea has been in lengthy negotiation with Brighton Hove Albion over a potential transfer from the Amex to Stamford Bridge for Caceido throughout the summer, but reports has it that, Todd Boehly has snubbed other transfer deals in pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Pochettino’s Chelsea will host Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this Sunday, in what is said to be the most exciting fixture of the opening 2023-24 Premier League weekend.

£62m summer signing from Red Bull Leipzig, Christopher Nkunku, has been ruled out for at least four months, leaving Mauricio Pochettino with a striker dilemma ahead of his first Premier League match as the Chelsea head coach.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is a prediction of how the Blues could assemble for their Premier League opener against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Defence

Kepa has agreed to join Real Madrid on loan, ruling the Spain international out of Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Robert Sanchez is expected to start in goal for Chelsea with Reece James, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi and Ben Chilwell as his back four.

Midfield

The deal to sign Tyler Adams from Leeds United is yet to be finalised, permitting Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez and Andre Santos to thrive in midfield.

Attack

Raheem Sterling has been handed the No.7 shirt at Stamford Bridge but it is looking likely that the Englishman will start on the bench against Liverpool.

Mykhalio Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke should lead Mauricio Pochettino’s attack.

