How Ten Hag slowly phased Maguire out of Man United’s starting line-up

Harry Maguire, the English center-back and former Leicester City player, had been a consistent fixture in Manchester United’s starting lineup for most of his tenure at the club. However, following a string of inconsistent performances and a string of high-profile errors, his position in the team came under scrutiny. This ultimately led to the decision by the newly appointed Dutch manager, Ten Hag, to phase him out of the starting line-up.

Despite this, in a surprising move, Ten Hag decided to retain Maguire as the club’s captain during his inaugural season at Old Trafford. This decision did not sit well with some sections of the fanbase, who believed that a change in leadership was necessary to steer the team towards success. However, the Dutchman remained firm in his conviction that Maguire was a valuable leader in the group, with a strong sense of character and commitment.

It is worth noting that Maguire had previously held the captaincy at both Hull City and Leicester City before joining Manchester United, which is a testament to his leadership qualities. As a result, Ten Hag’s decision to keep Maguire as the club captain was not entirely surprising.

However, since the start of the 2022/23 season, Ten Hag has signed Lisandro Martinez, the versatile Argentine defender from Ajax, which has further increased the competition for the starting spots in United’s backline. Consequently, Maguire has found it challenging to secure consistent minutes in the team, as he now has to compete with Martinez and the newly signed Raphael Varane, who is an established world-class center-back.

While Ten Hag’s decision to retain Maguire as the club captain may have been surprising to some, it is evident that the Dutchman values Maguire’s leadership qualities and sees him as an essential member of the squad. However, with the addition of Martinez and Varane, it remains to be seen whether Maguire will continue to play a pivotal role in United’s backline or if he will be relegated to a rotational role in the team.

