Marcus Rashford’s recent revival has been a topic of much discussion among football enthusiasts. Since the arrival of Coach Ten Hag, Rashford has demonstrated a newfound level of energy and relentless running that has positively impacted his team’s performance. Rashford’s high positional play and runs towards the opposition’s goal have put immense pressure on the opposition’s defense and have created ample opportunities for players like Eriksen and Fernandes to showcase their skills.

Furthermore, his diagonal runs from wide positions, particularly on the left side, have been instrumental in sparking rotations with Another Martial and Fernandes. These rotations have resulted in improved co-ordination between Rashford’s runs and the precise passes from his teammates, leading to a higher frequency of scoring opportunities for the Englishman. This is reflected in his goal tally for the 2022/23 Premier League season, which has already surpassed his previous highest record.

Rashford’s contribution to the team has extended beyond just scoring goals. The presence of other players who make aggressive forward runs has created more opportunities for Rashford, who is also making supporting runs that can actually aid the highest player on the pitch. This has led to a broader range of goals for Rashford, including cut-backs and crosses. His improved all-around game is not only evident in his goal-scoring record but also in his movements on the pitch, which have become more calculated and deliberate.

His versatility as a player has been on full display this season, as he has seamlessly switched between playing on the left and right sides of the pitch. This versatility has provided Coach Ten Hag with numerous options in terms of formations and tactical plans, making Rashford an invaluable asset to the team.

Marcus Rashford’s reinvigoration under Coach Ten Hag’s guidance has been a major factor in the team’s success this season. Rashford’s high energy, relentless running, and improved co-ordination with his teammates have led to a broader range of goals and a more comprehensive all-around game. It will be exciting to see how Rashford continues to grow and develop under Coach Ten Hag’s leadership.

