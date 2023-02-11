How Super Eagles star Moffi’s brilliant display helped French Ligue 1 giants to secure a 3-0 victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

French Ligue 1 giants OGC Nice football club continue their impressive run of form in the League on Friday night, as they defeated AC Ajaccio football club 3-0 to extend their winning streak in the League to four matches.

OGC Nice football club have been doing pretty well in the French Ligue 1 since the beginning of the year and they were able to impress again on Friday night, as they defeated their opponent convincingly.

Coach Didier Digard started his best players against AC Ajaccio football club, and they were able to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent in the game.

Super Eagles of Nigeria Striker Terem Moffi was in action for OGC Nice football club on Friday night, and he was able to play a vital role in their convincing 3-0 victory over AC Ajaccio football club.

The former FC Lorient star was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club against Olympique Marseille football club in their last game and he was able to guide the team to a remarkable victory.

A brace from Algeria national team star Bilal Brahimi and a goal from Brazilian star Dante gave OGC Nice football club a well deserved 3-0 victory over AC Ajaccio football club.

Terem Moffi was exceptional for OGC Nice football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to contribute to two of his team’s three goals against AC Ajaccio football club.

The victory over AC Ajaccio football club has now extended OGC Nice football club’s winning streak in the French Ligue 1 to four matches, and they have moved to the 7th spot of the League table.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)