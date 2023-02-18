How Sterling’s introduction ignited Chelsea’s attack against Southampton.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In their Saturday loss at home to Southampton, Raheem Sterling was one of Chelsea’s few bright spots.

Chelsea’s unimpressive campaign continued this past weekend with a 1-0 home loss to Southampton, adding additional pressure to an already struggling team.

Just before halftime, James Ward-Prowse scored the game’s sole goal with one of his signature free kicks.

After being introduced in the second half, Raheem Sterling started to trouble the Saints’ defense right away.

The 28-year-old attacker gave the Blues attacking line a new spark in the second half of the game that had been missing in the first. His willingness to go the other way, his willingness to make runs, and his two solid opportunities to tie and then win the game for Chelsea transformed the composition of his team’s attack.

Nevertheless, despite the Englishman’s brilliance, Chelsea was unable to prevent a loss. The team’s current record in front of goal is dismal, so they must start converting their opportunities.

Only three points have been earned in the last four league games. There was also the Champions League loss to Borussia Dortmund during the previous week.The next Sunday, Chelsea will travel across London to take arch rival Spurs.

