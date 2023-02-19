How Sterling Impacted The Game For Chelsea Yesterday.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Raheem Sterling was Introduced at the start of the second half for Chelsea yesterday to replace David Datro Fofana, and he actually impacted the game for The Blues, and I will tell you how he impacted the game now.

After he (Raheem Sterling) was Introduced in the second half of the game yesterday, Raheem Sterling missed and created a lot of chances for Chelsea and he made them came close to claiming a draw as well.

Sterling provided a good chance for Mason Mount shortly after he was Introduced, and then he went on to miss a couple more chances as well.

The England International forward was preety impressive for Chelsea yesterday, and despite the fact that the result wasn’t what Chelsea expected, you still have to give Sterling credit for a good game, or what do you think?

You can freely drop your comments in the comment section below.

EliGist04 (

)