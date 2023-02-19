SPORT

How Sterling Impacted The Game For Chelsea Yesterday.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Raheem Sterling was Introduced at the start of the second half for Chelsea yesterday to replace David Datro Fofana, and he actually impacted the game for The Blues, and I will tell you how he impacted the game now.

After he (Raheem Sterling) was Introduced in the second half of the game yesterday, Raheem Sterling missed and created a lot of chances for Chelsea and he made them came close to claiming a draw as well.

Sterling provided a good chance for Mason Mount shortly after he was Introduced, and then he went on to miss a couple more chances as well.

The England International forward was preety impressive for Chelsea yesterday, and despite the fact that the result wasn’t what Chelsea expected, you still have to give Sterling credit for a good game, or what do you think?

You can freely drop your comments in the comment section below.

EliGist04 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

/hat Chelsea Owners Should Do If They Sack Potter

4 mins ago

Chelsea Fans React as Club Legend Laments Over the State of Things at the Club

30 mins ago

Arsenal is the 1st team to have 4 players with 10 or more goals/assists in the EPL this season:

39 mins ago

Super Eagles Dazzler, Chukwueze Nets A Classic Goal For La Liga Giant In Away League 6-Goal Thriller

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button