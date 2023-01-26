SPORT

How Spurs Could Lineup With Arnaut Danjuma And Pedro Porro

Tottenham Hotspur have already secured the signing of Danjuma on loan from Villarreal. However, Antonio Conte plan on reinforcing their squad this January and is keen on signing Pedro Porro from Sporting CP.

According to Sky Sports , Spurs are prepared to meet the Portuguese club’s financial demands for the 23-year-old, who has a £39m release clause in his contract. However, Sporting are still not keen to sell him in this transfer window.

Porro has been highly impressive in performance for Sporting this season having scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur currently sits fifth on the premier league table and they have been struggling to perform well against big teams in the competition this season.

Here is how Tottenham Hotspur Could Lineup With Arnaut Danjuma And Pedro Porro

Son Heung-min, Kane and Dejan Kulusevski are the forwards while Danjuma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg and Pedro Porro are the midfielders. Davies, Eric Dier and Romero are the defenders while Hugo Lloris is the Goalkeeper.

