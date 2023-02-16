How Shaw could replace Martinez in the squad against Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the upcoming Europa League match between Manchester United and Barcelona, the Red Devils will be without the services of Lisandro Martinez due to his accumulated yellow cards during the group stage of the competition. The absence of Martinez poses a significant challenge for United, as they must now find a suitable replacement to partner Raphael Varane in defence.

The onus falls on United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, to make the necessary adjustments to his starting lineup. While he does have several options available to him, the absence of Martinez creates a significant gap in the team’s defensive capabilities.

Fortunately, United can welcome back Casemiro, who had been serving a three-match ban in the Premier League for violent conduct. However, his return will not necessarily solve the problem in the centre-back position. While the Brazilian is an excellent defensive midfielder, he is not a natural centre-back, and his absence in midfield may leave United short in that area.

In the search for a partner for Varane in defence, several traditional choices come to mind. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have both played alongside Varane before and are experienced defenders. However, with both players enduring inconsistent seasons, it’s difficult to say who would be the better choice.

An intriguing option that may have gone overlooked is that of Luke Shaw. Although primarily a left-back, Shaw has already played in central defence several times this season and has received positive reviews for his performances. He has demonstrated the ability to read the game well, tackle decisively and play the ball out from the back, which could make him an ideal partner for Varane.

While it’s a gamble to play Shaw in central defence, it’s also a risk to stick with the more traditional choices who have not been in their best form lately. Nonetheless, with United’s midfield already depleted, the decision to move Shaw to central defence could be the best one to ensure a well-balanced and capable starting lineup against Barcelona.

