How Sancho’s return gives Ten Hag new tactical options at Man United

The return of Jadon Sancho to the Manchester United lineup was met with much excitement and anticipation, as the talented young forward had been missing from action for several months. Sancho’s absence from the squad had been due to a combination of fitness struggles and a slow re-integration into the first team setup. However, despite these setbacks, Sancho was able to make his return in midweek, playing a key role in helping United secure a crucial Carabao Cup second leg semi-final victory.

Sancho’s return not only provided a boost to the team’s morale, but it also solved a long-standing squad dilemma for manager Erik ten Hag. With the ever-reliable Bruno Fernandes occupying the attacking midfield position, ten Hag had been searching for a ble alternative to provide rest for the Portuguese international and optimize his top performance levels. Despite Fernandes’ exceptional ability to play every game, it is imperative for United to protect him by allowing him to rest and recover, in order to maintain his high level of performance.

Previously, Christian Eriksen had filled the role of attacking midfield alternative to Fernandes, although he was most frequently used in a deeper position in conjunction with the Portuguese international. However, with the departures of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, United lacked a backup option for Fernandes’ position. Donny van de Beek was originally earmarked for the role, but he is now out for the rest of the season with an injury. This left the team in a difficult position, with a lack of depth in the attacking midfield department.

Despite this, United possess an array of young talent capable of stepping up in the future. Players such as Shola Shoretire, Hannibal, and Amad are all highly regarded and have the potential to become key contributors to the team in the years to come. However, for now, these talented young players are out on loan deals, gaining valuable experience and improving their skills.

This is where Jadon Sancho’s return becomes even more valuable. The talented young forward offers a different style to Bruno Fernandes, being more willing to run at players with the ball and take on opponents. This will provide the team with a different option in attack, and allow Fernandes to rest and recover when needed. Furthermore, Sancho’s versatility will be a huge asset to the team, as manager Erik ten Hag indicated that the young forward will split his time across two positions – as an attacking midfielder and as a winger. This versatility will not only be helpful for Sancho himself, but it will also provide ten Hag with more options and flexibility in his lineup decisions.

Jadon Sancho’s return to the Manchester United squad is a welcome boost for the team, providing a solution to a long-standing squad dilemma and adding versatility and depth to the attacking midfield department. Sancho’s unique playing style and versatility will be a valuable asset to the team, and his presence on the pitch will provide a different option in attack, allowing Bruno Fernandes to rest and recover when needed. The future looks bright for Sancho and Manchester United, and fans will no doubt be eager to see what he can bring to the table in the coming weeks and months.

