SPORT

How Ronaldo’s Move To Al Nassr Led To 2 Other Transfers

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Several football stars have made a move from one club to another in the ongoing winter transfer window. But one move which has necessitated 2 other moves is that which was made by Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37 year old striker’s contract was terminated in November 2022 by Manchester United following the statements which he made during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He went on to join All Nassr in a mouthwatering deal. His departure from Manchester United created a huge vacuum at Old Trafford and they ended up signing Wout Weghorst who was on loan at Besiktas.

Weghorst departure created a vacuum in the Besiktas attack. Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr also meant that one of the Al Nassr’s foreign player will have to leave so that the former Manchester United striker will be registered and the Cameroonian striker, Vincent Aboubakar was the affected player. According to a report, Vincent Aboubakar has agreed deal to join Besiktas in order to replace Wout Weghorst. So, if Ronaldo had not departed from Manchester United and joined Al Nassr, the move by Weghorst and Aboubakar would not have taken place.

Nasagist (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

44 seconds ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

8 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

26 mins ago

Mudryk Earns Praise And Plaudits From Chelsea Fans After His EPL Debut Against Liverpool

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button