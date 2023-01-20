How Ronaldo’s Move To Al Nassr Led To 2 Other Transfers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Several football stars have made a move from one club to another in the ongoing winter transfer window. But one move which has necessitated 2 other moves is that which was made by Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37 year old striker’s contract was terminated in November 2022 by Manchester United following the statements which he made during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He went on to join All Nassr in a mouthwatering deal. His departure from Manchester United created a huge vacuum at Old Trafford and they ended up signing Wout Weghorst who was on loan at Besiktas.

Weghorst departure created a vacuum in the Besiktas attack. Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr also meant that one of the Al Nassr’s foreign player will have to leave so that the former Manchester United striker will be registered and the Cameroonian striker, Vincent Aboubakar was the affected player. According to a report, Vincent Aboubakar has agreed deal to join Besiktas in order to replace Wout Weghorst. So, if Ronaldo had not departed from Manchester United and joined Al Nassr, the move by Weghorst and Aboubakar would not have taken place.

