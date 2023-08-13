How Robert Sanchez became Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper after joining as a backup to Kepa

Chelsea football club will begin their quest to win this seasons English premier league title tomorrow at Stamford bridge when they welcome bitter rivals Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino will be taking charge of his official match as Chelsea new coach and he will be giving debut to few new players too.

There has been change at Chelsea following the end of last season but one surprising area on the field where many never expected a total overhaul is the goalkeeping department.

Mauricio Pochettino and his captain Reece James Twitter photos.

Chelsea head coach during his press conference stated that the clubs number one choice goalkeeper going into the new season will be Kepa Arrizabalaga and new signing Robert Sanchez will play as a backup goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set for a loan move away from Stamford Bridge Twitter photos.

Although the Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will have it in mind to fight for the number one spot but he won’t have to wait any longer as Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to depart Stamford Bridge.

According to renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Kepa Arrizabalaga have agreed to move to Real Madrid on loan for the season which automatically opens the door for Robert Sanchez to become Chelsea new number goalkeeper for the 2023-2024 football season.

Robert Sanchez will replace Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea number one goalkeeper Twitter photos.

Chelsea will likely enter into the transfer market in search of a backup goalkeeper with young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina already out on loan for the 2022-2023 football season.

Robert Sanchez Twitter photos

