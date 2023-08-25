Rennes have sold some players who went on to become World-Class footballers. PSG’s Ousmane Dembele played for Rennes before he joined Borussia Dortmund and then Barcelona.

Dembele impressed at Rennes and his performance earned him a move to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund where he established himself as one of the best young wingers in the world. Barcelona spent over €100 million to acquire the services of the frenchman.

Despite his impressive form at Dortmund, he was unable to impress in his first arrival to Barcelona. Dembele was prone to injury and faced consistent injury problems. He then regained his form after Xavi took charge of the club and can be considered as one of the best wingers in the world right now. He signed for PSG after the Parisians triggered his Barcelona’s release clause.

Doku has joined Manchester City for £55 million and he was arguably one of the best wingers in the Ligue 1. The 21 year old is one of the most promising youngsters in football and he’s expected to put on an impressive performance under Pep Guardiola.

Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy played for Rennes before his move to Stamford Bridge. He currently play for Al Ahli following his departure from Chelsea.

Here Is How Rennes Lineup Would Look Like If No One Were Ever Sold

Ousmane Dembele, Doku and Gouiri are the forwards while Majer, Edouardo Camavinga and Le Fee are the midfielders. Bensebaini, Aguerd, Bade and Boey are the defenders while Edouard Mendy is the Goalkeeper.

