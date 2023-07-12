How Real Madrid Has Lined Up One Of The Strongest Midfields In Europe For Next Season

Spanish Giant Real Madrid finished on the second position on the La Liga table last season, behind their biggest domestic rival Barcelona, who emerged as the League Winner while the Los Blancos also reached the Semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

To a regular club in Europe or La Liga, Real Madrid’s journey last season would be considered a success but to the Los Blancos, it was a failed season.

This summer, Real Madrid have recruited two top young talents to their Midfield contingent. The Los Blancos have signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund while Turkish Midfielder Arda Guler joined them from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Real Madrid faced a stiff competition to sign both Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham because the two Stars were wanted by top European clubs.

Jude Bellingham was linked with Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool before Real Madrid signed him while Barcelona was after Arda Guler before Real Madrid signed him.

Prior to the arrival of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler to Real Madrid this summer, the Los Blancos already has Elite Midfielders in their squad that many top European clubs can only dream of having.

The Los Blancos has Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Camavinga. Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler are merely walking into an already star-studded Midfield.

Last season, Aurelien Tchouameni struggled for playing time because of Federico Valverde, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Even Camavinga had to be shifted to the Left-back spot so that he could play because the Frenchman couldn’t get an opening spot in the Midfield.

