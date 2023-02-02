How Real Madrid could lineup against Valencia to secure the three points

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the 17th round of the 2022–23 La Liga Santander competition approaching, Real Madrid will be looking to take all three points against Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Los Blancos have been in fine form recently, having won three of their last four league matches in a row, and will be looking to make it four in five when they face Valencia.

Photo credit: AS USA

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to stick with the same 4-3-3 formation that he has been using in recent weeks, but he could make some changes to his starting lineup in order to give his team the best chance of success.

In goal, Thibaut Courtois is likely to keep his place as the team’s number one goalkeeper. In front of him, Eder Militao will likely form the centre of the defence alongside Antonio Rudiger. At left back, David Alaba could return to the starting lineup after being out in recent weeks, with Nacho Fernandez likely to start on the right side of the defense.

In midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni will continue to anchor the midfield, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric providing the creativity in the middle of the park.

In attack, Marco Asensio is likely to return to the starting lineup after being rested in recent weeks, with Karim Benzema leading the line. On the left wing, Vinicius Junior could be recalled to the starting lineup.

The team will be looking to continue their winning streak, and with the likes of Vinicius, Benzema, and Asensio in the side, Los Blancos should have more than enough firepower to secure all three points against Valencia.

Imjohn (

)