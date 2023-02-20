How Real Madrid could lineup against Liverpool in the round of 16 of UCL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League is arguably the most prestigious and competitive competition in world football, and with the return of Real Madrid and Liverpool in the 2022/23 edition, it promises to be an exciting affair. Real Madrid are one of the most successful teams in European football, and they have been crowned champions of Europe an impressive 14 times. Liverpool, on the other hand, have won the competition six times and are always a dangerous team to face. The two sides will meet in the round of 16 of the 2022–23 Champions League, and it will be a thrilling encounter.

Photo credit: evening standard

If Real Madrid want to emerge victorious from this match, they will need to be tactically astute. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will need to set up his team in a way that maximises their strengths while minimising their weaknesses. Here is how Real Madrid could lineup against Liverpool and come away with a win:

In goal, captain Thibaut Courtois will be the man to lead the defense. Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and his presence between the posts will be a huge boost for Los Blancos. In front of him, the defence will consist of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba. Carvajal and Alaba are both marauding full-backs who will provide width and attacking impetus on the flanks, while Militao and Rudiger are two of the best defenders in Europe and will provide the team with a rock-solid center-back partnership.

In midfield, Real Madrid will be looking to make the most of the creative talents of Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos. Both players are excellent passers of the ball and will provide the link between defence and attack. They will be joined by the energetic Federico Valverde, who will be tasked with providing energy and dynamism in the centre of the park.

Real Madrid’s attack will be spearheaded by Karim Benzema, who is in the form of his life at the moment. He will be supported by Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio, two of the most talented players in Europe. Their speed and dribbling ability will be a nightmare for the Liverpool defense, and if they can get the ball to Benzema in dangerous areas, Real Madrid will have a great chance of scoring.

If Real Madrid can put together this lineup and execute their game plan to perfection, they have a great chance of coming away from this match with a win. With the quality of players at their disposal, Los Blancos have everything it takes to overcome Liverpool and progress to the next round of the competition.

