How Real Madrid could lineup against Athletic Club for the 18th round of the 2022/23 La Liga Match

Real Madrid are looking to continue their La Liga Santander success this season, and the 18th round of the competition looks set to be a crucial one for them. They will face off against Athletic Club, who have been in impressive form this season and currently sit just one point behind Los Blancos in the standings.

Photo credit: msn

Given the importance of the match, Carlo Ancelotti is likely to field a strong lineup for the match. The Italian manager is expected to stick with a 4-3-3 formation, with Thibaut Courtois in goal.

In defense, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger are likely to occupy the central positions, with Ferland Mendy and Nacho Fernandez as the fullbacks. Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Ceballos should form the midfield trio.

Up front, Karim Benzema should lead the line as usual, with Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio providing the width. Both attackers have been in good form this season and will be looking to make an impact in this match.

Ancelotti will also be expecting his players to put in a defensive shift, as Athletic have been scoring goals for fun this season. This will be a tough match for Real Madrid, but if they manage to stick to their game plan, they should be able to come away with a victory.

