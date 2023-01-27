How Real Madrid captain, Benzema showed respect to Atletico Madrid before kickoff on Thursday night.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid booked their place in the Semifinals of this Season’s Copa del Rey tournament on Thursday night after coming from a goal down to beat local rivals, Atletico Madrid 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, thanks to goals from Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid captain, Karim Benzema who was one of the goalscorer in the game showed respect to Atletico Madrid before kick-off, despite their rivalry.

The Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema was spotted holding the Atletico Madrid badge as he posed boldly for a photo with the match officials, while his opposition captain, Koke hid the Real Madrid badge behind him while posing for a photo with the match officials.

This gesture from Karim Benzema before kick-off showed his respect for Atletico Madrid, despite playing for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid victory over their city rivals, Atletico Madrid on Thursday night see them joins Barcelona, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao in the Semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

