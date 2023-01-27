SPORT

How Real Madrid captain, Benzema showed respect to Atletico Madrid before kickoff on Thursday night.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid booked their place in the Semifinals of this Season’s Copa del Rey tournament on Thursday night after coming from a goal down to beat local rivals, Atletico Madrid 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, thanks to goals from Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid captain, Karim Benzema who was one of the goalscorer in the game showed respect to Atletico Madrid before kick-off, despite their rivalry.

The Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema was spotted holding the Atletico Madrid badge as he posed boldly for a photo with the match officials, while his opposition captain, Koke hid the Real Madrid badge behind him while posing for a photo with the match officials.

This gesture from Karim Benzema before kick-off showed his respect for Atletico Madrid, despite playing for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid victory over their city rivals, Atletico Madrid on Thursday night see them joins Barcelona, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao in the Semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

David Alaba And Tchouameni spotted in the stands watching Real Madrid vs Atletico Copa del Rey game.

1 hour ago

Chelsea’s next four Premier league games in February and why they might not win it all

2 hours ago

What Some Fans Are Saying About Ten Hag After Ajax’s Coach Schreuder Was Sacked

2 hours ago

Why Edouardo Camavinga Is Trending After Real Madrid’s 3-1 Win Over Atletico

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button