How RB Leipzig Would Look Like If No One Was Sold

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read

RB Leipzig has been a breeding ground for some of the finest football talents, with players like Christopher Nkunku making waves on the global stage. Nkunku’s transition from RB Leipzig to Chelsea for a staggering €60 million showcased his prowess as a world-class attacker. Similarly, Liverpool found their gem in Szoboszlai, whose remarkable performance at Leipzig translated seamlessly to Anfield, elevating him to premier league stardom.

Noteworthy alumni also include Joshua Kimmich, whose journey from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich solidified his standing as an elite defensive midfielder. Kimmich’s influence extends beyond his club, making him a pivotal player for the German national team.

The team’s lineup is a perfect blend of talent, with Openda and Werner leading the striking force, while Szoboszlai and Olmo command the wings. Nkunku, Sabitzer, and Kimmich dominate the midfield, supported by the formidable trio of Gvardiol, Upamecano, and Konate in defense, guarded by the reliable Gulasci. Leipzig’s legacy continues as a cradle of football excellence.

