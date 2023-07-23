How RB Leipzig is Assembling Some of the Best Young Players in Europe In this Summer Transfer Window

RB Leipzig is known for its ability to develop some of the best young players in world football. The club has developed and sold the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner, Joshua Kimmich, and Dominik Szloboszlai in recent transfer windows. Dani Olmo is another star who has been developed by the German Bundesliga club.

This summer, RB Leipzig is actively working on assembling some of the best young players around Europe once again. By the look of their transfer business this summer, it is clear that the aim is to buy or take some of the brightest young players in Europe on loan.

RB Leipzig recently completed the signing of one of the brightest young strikers in Europe in Benjamin Sesko. He joins the German club for €24 million.

The club has also signed Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain after he returned to the French Ligue 1 club from PSV Eindhoven for €6 million. Last season, Simons was one of the best players in the Dutch Eredivisie and it is clear that the 20-year-old has a bright future.

The club has also used its good relationship with sister-club, RB Salzburg to sign the 22-year-old centre midfielder, Nicolas Siewald.

RB Leipzig has also invested in another striker by signing Lois Openda for €43 million from French Ligue 1 club, Lens. RB Leipzig also signed Liverpool star, Fabio Carvalho until the end of the season.

Austrian attacking midfielder, Christoph Baumgartner has also been signed from Hoffenheim in a deal worth €24 million. Young French centre-back, El Chadaille Bitshiabu has also joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain for €15 million.

