How PSG Could Line Up In The UEFA Champions League This Season

This year, Paris Saint-Germain is widely regarded as one of the teams with the best chance of bringing home the UEFA Champions League trophy. They appear to have an interest in bringing in new signings across the board during the summer transfer window of 2023.

They have strengthened their defense by acquiring Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich in exchange for €45 Million. He and Marquinhos will play the center back positions together, with Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi taking the left back and right back positions, respectively.

In preparation for the upcoming season, they have brought in Manuel Ugarte to serve as their new central defensive midfielder. Ugarte will compete for playing time in the midfield with Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha. The transfer fee for Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP was set at €60 Million.

The following step for them is to bring in new forwards. Forwards Randal Kolo Muani, who currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, and Ousmane Dembele, who currently plays for Barcelona, have been mentioned in connection with the possibility of joining Paris Saint-Germain.

The following is a possible starting lineup for them in the UEFA Champions League season 2023/2024.

only (

)