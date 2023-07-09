How PSG Could Line Up In The UEFA Champions League Next Season With Their New And Potential Signings

PSG is among the best European clubs in search of a chance to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time. In the summer transfer window of 2023, they made some additions to the roster that should help them challenge for a UCL spot the following year.

Marco Asensio, a Spanish winger, has signed with them. After leaving Real Madrid as a free agent, he signed with the team. He and Neymar Junior will take up flank positions, with Kylian Mbappe starting up front.

They have added Manuel Ugarte to bolster their midfield. The Uruguayan midfielder was transferred to PSG for €60 million from Sporting Lisbon. Central defensive midfielders Ugarte and Marco Veratti will start for the team.

Milan Skriniar, formerly of Inter Milan, has signed as a free agent to strengthen their back line. They are also interested in bringing in French central defender Lucas Hernandez to join Marquinhos in the back line.

In the UEFA Champions League season of 2023–2024, this is how they would look with the new additions to the squad.

