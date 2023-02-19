How Premier League Top Scorer’s Table Looks Like After Rashford Scored A Brace Against Leicester

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Marcus Rahsford and Jason Sancho were on the score sheet as Manchester united beat Leicester city 3-0 at Old Trafford. The England forward was incredible against the Foxes as he scored a brace to give Manchester united all three points. The Red devils are now three points away from the Second-placed Manchester city and are five points adrift the league leaders Arsenal. Let’s take a look at how the Premier league top scorer’s table looks like after Marcus Rashford scored two goals at Old Trafford against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

After Marcus Rashford scored a brace against Leicester city, the Manchester united forward has now scored the same number of goals as Ivan Toney in the competition. He is currently three goals away from the second-placed Harry Kane who has 17 goals to his name so far. However, Erling Haaland still remain the top scorer despite failing to score in Manchester city 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Only seven players have been able to score 10 or more premier league goals this season. These players include Haaland, Toney, Rashford, Kane, Mitrovic, Rodrigo and Almiron. Moreover, there is no Chelsea player in the top ten list, which explains why they are struggling to climb up the premier league table this season. How many can Marcus Rahsford scored for Manchester united in the premier league this season.

valentinoigwe (

)