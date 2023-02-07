How Premier League table 2022/23 will look if Man City are kicked out of Premier League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City may face expulsion from the Premier League following charges of violating financial regulations. If expelled, all of the club’s results from this season could potentially be annulled.

Dover Athletic had their results nullified in the 2020-21 National League season due to their inability to complete the campaign, resulting in the other teams playing only 42 games instead of 44. If a similar outcome occurs, the seven teams that earned points against City this season would have those results revoked.

Various penalties could be imposed on Manchester City, ranging from a mere fine to mandatory relegation or even expulsion from the Premier League.

Should City be expelled today, with all their results removed, the Premier League table would show Arsenal as having an 11-point lead at the top manchester City is facing allegations of violating financial regulations during the nine seasons between 2009 and 2018, as well as additional charges of non-cooperation from the 2018-19 campaign to present day. The club’s financial activities in the past four seasons have not been subject to investigation.

Should the club be completely expelled from the Premier League, Arsenal fans could be on the verge of celebrating their first league title win since 2003/04 “Invincibles” season.

If all of City’s results from this season were to be annulled, Arsenal would have a significant lead over Newcastle and Manchester United.

Seven teams have earned points against Manchester City this season, including Newcastle and Manchester United.

Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over City in January would be declared null and void, causing the team’s points to decrease from 42 to 39.

Similarly, Newcastle would lose the point they gained in their match against City last August.

However, this scenario would see Bournemouth in second place behind Arsenal, ahead of Manchester United in third, based on goal difference.

Tottenham would then occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying position in the event of City’s expulsion from the league.

Spurs also earned points against City when Harry Kane broke the club’s all-time scoring record with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Other teams that have had successful results against City this season include Everton, Brentford, Liverpool, and Aston Villa.

If City were to be expelled, Liverpool would be ranked 10th in the league, as their 1-0 win over City in October would be declared null and void.

Despite losing the point they gained against City in September, Aston Villa would move ahead of Liverpool in the rankings.

Brentford, who are currently in seventh place, would have their memorable 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium in October canceled if City were expelled.

However, even with the loss of this result, Brentford would still maintain their position in seventh place and remain in contention for a Europa Conference League spot.

Osho123 (

)