How Pochettino’s arrival has solved Enzo’s language problem.

Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernández was one of the best players for Chelsea last season as he took little or no time to adapt to the rigours of the English Premier League. He narrowly lost the Chelsea Player Of The Year Award to Thiago Silva despite playing just half the season. For all his impressive performance, Enzo still with one problem. He doesn’t understand English.

“Having an Argentine coach is much easier for me. Chatting to him, it’s very important. It’s another way to connect because I still don’t speak English perfectly… in Spanish it’s much easier… it helps my confidence. I have to say, and it’s very important for me that Pochettino has come in, for me and my teammates, he’s going to be very important for us”, says Enzo.

João Félix was a big influence for him last season because Felix speaks English. He also speaks fluent Spanish, which is the official language in Argentina. Felix helped Enzo a lot and at some point, they were staying in the same hotel. But Felix is no more a Chelsea player as The Blues decided not to recruit him on a permanent basis.

Enzo now has a bigger influence with the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, who is an Argentine as well. This is definitely an advantage to Enzo and it would help him get accustomed to his tactics quick enough. Enzo’s winning mentality will certainly stand him out this season as he embarks on his first full season with Chelsea.

Enzo is a World Cup winner with Argentina and he did so sharing the pitch with Lionel Messi. He obviously knows what winning takes, and that would give him an edge. He is one of the few Chelsea players nursing an EPL title ambition yet and this is a good mindset for him ahead of the new season.

The current Chelsea team under Mauricio Pochettino has not been given a target yet, but it is expected of them to at least, finish in the top four and secure a Champions League ticket for next season. This is quite realistic, with Todd Boehly not afraid of handing out the chequebook to secure the necessary transfer targets.

LateefAyobamiRaheem (

)