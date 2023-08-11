How Pochettino May Set Up His Midfield If They Sign Kudus, Caicedo, And Lavia

If Chelsea manages to secure signings like Romeo La, Caicedo, and Kudus from Ajax, it could significantly reshape their midfield under coach Pochettino. La, a young and versatile talent, might slot into a box-to-box role, offering energy and defensive solidity. Caicedo, known for his physicality and ball-winning abilities, could serve as a defensive midfielder, shielding the backline.

Kudus, an Ajax standout, could take up a creative midfield role, linking up play between the defense and attack. His dribbling skills and vision would enhance Chelsea’s attacking options. Pochettino might opt for a flexible midfield setup, alternating between a double pivot and a more attacking trio based on the opposition and game situation.

This midfield overhaul would provide Chelsea with depth and diversity in skills, enabling them to adapt to various strategies. Pochettino’s tactical prowess could harness the strengths of these signings, potentially granting Chelsea a dynamic midfield with a balance of defense, creativity, and fluidity.

