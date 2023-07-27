How Pochettino Is Trying To Avoid The Mistake That Chelsea Made With The Squad Last Season

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino seems to be abreast about the problem that the huge squad of the West London club caused last season.

The Argentina Gaffer alongside the Chelsea squad of about 30 Players are currently in the United States for the Pre-season Campaign of the West London club this summer.

Last season, Chelsea had the largest squad in the English Premier league and it didn’t ended well for the West London club.

Ahead of next season, Mauricio Pochettino already knows what to do before the new campaign starts.

On Thursday, the Argentina Gaffer informed Standard Sport of his decision to reduce the team. He said: “We cannot have a massive squad, players not involved and then it’s going to create a mess. Maybe less is more and more is less. That is why I need to make clear we don’t need a big squad. We need 22, 23, 24 players with some younger and that’s it. Chelsea pay me to choose 11 players, it is better they to talk from now if they want to leave.”

Chelsea can’t go into the next season with a bloated squad as it’s going to create a sticky situation for the West London club next season. This is why it’s necessary to separate the Players that would be in first team from players that won’t. It’s a hard Decision, but it must be made.

AminullahiMuritala (

)