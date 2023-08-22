How Pochettino Is Gradually Repeating The Same Mistake That Lead To Arsenal’s Downfall Last Season.

After spending so much in the signing of players in less than a year, it was believed that Chelsea would be able to return to their best form, however, it now seems like the team’s performance is going from bad to worse. Chelsea’s first premier league fixture was against Liverpool, and this ended in a draw. A draw with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool was seen as a sign of a better performance this session, however, after the team’s defeat to West Ham, fans believe that the team has recorded no improvement.

Chelsea’s recent performance can be likened to Arsenal’s sudden drop in performance last season which lead to Manchester City’s premier league victory. This is because Chelsea was arguably the most successful team in preseason games, and all of a sudden, they have started to flop again in the premier league. Just like Mikel Arteta, Pochettino has already repeated a similar mistake that lead to Arsenal bottling the premier league.

Last season after Gabriel Jesus injury, Trossard was signed. It didn’t take long for the striker to blend into Mikel Arteta’s playstyle, and so Arsenal’s dominance in the league continued. Following the return of Gabriel Jesus from injury, Trossard lost his starting position and became a benchwarmer. This decision disrupted the team’s playstyle and lead to the team’s downfall.

In Chelsea’s preseason games, one player who was responsible for the team’s success is Maatsen. The 21 years old full back played as a winger and provided numerous goals all through the preseason games. Now that a new premier league has began, Pochettino has chosen to completely leave him out of his squad. Maatsen proved that he has a lot to offer, but now that he is most needed, he has been left out of the team.

