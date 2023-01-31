How Pep Guardiola Shipped Out 4 Quality Players Within 6 Months At Manchester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cancelo, who only arrived at the Etihad Stadium last summer for a fee of around £60 million, leaves the Manchester-based club after just one season. The 27-year-old was expected to take the number one fullback role at City and formed part of Pep Guardiola’s successful title-winning campaign.

The defender will now join forces with Hansi Flick and company at the Allianz Arena, who are determined to establish a dynasty in Europe after recently securing the Bundesliga title. Reports have also suggested that Cancelo will receive a pay rise in the German city and is set to ink a contract that runs until 2025.

His exit may not necessarily leave Guardiola’s side short-handed in defence, with their lack of full-backs previously rectified by Kyle Walker, who can now feature regularly in his favoured right-back spot.

All things considered, Cancelo’s move to the Bundesliga is one that works out well for both clubs involved. The defender gains a much-needed fresh start, while Bayern benefit from an established player and add further quality to their squad.

Joao Cancelo has been a standout performer in the Premier league over the past two seasons. The Portuguese left-back/right-back is widely considered to be one of the best fullbacks in Europe and his contributions to Manchester City’s success cannot be overstated.

Last season, Cancelo had an outstanding performance for Manchester City, as he was the only player to have more than 50 tackles, shots, aerial duels won, and take-ons. He also contributed 7 assists for the club during this period. His immense contributions make him a crucial player for any team that hopes to challenge for titles in England.

The decision of Guardiola to release these Players is not due to the Player’s bad form, but due to his policy of restructuring his squad to fit the needs of the club. In a way, Guardiola believes in fresh start for any Player and give him the platform to show their true potential. He often looks for different Players to replace aging ones, or even more talented Players who could provide better value for the money. As for Cancelo, he had been very impressive for Manchester City last season, but Guardiola may have thought that his potential had already been realised and decided it was time to let him move on.

Therefore, Guardiola’s decision to release any Player should not be viewed as an issue of their current form. Rather, it should be seen as part of his restructuring process. He may believe that the squad he currently has can still compete and win titles and will move Players out only if he finds better replacements or he needs to save some funds.

