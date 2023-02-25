How people reacted after Victor Oshimen scored his 8th consecutive league goal in Serie A today.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Different reactions came in on Facebook after Fabrizio Romano shared a post on his Facebook page making it known that Nigerian striker, Victor Oshimen scored his 8th consecutive league goal in Serie A today against Empoli. This makes it 19 goals for Victor Oshimen in the Serie A, making him the highest goal scorer. He has 21 goals in total this season as a Napoli, his best since he started playing in top flight.

Below is a screenshot the post made by Fabrizio Romano.

Different reactions were generated on Facebook after Sport journalist, Fabrizio Romano made it known that Victor Oshimen scored his 8th consecutive league goal in Serie A today.

Vugah Yanick, “God has really blessed Nigeria with such an outstanding player I pray he doesn’t pick up any injury.”

Below are the different reactions that were generated.

Victor Oshimen is really in a form of his life and I hope he stays free from injury and win the Serie A golden boot.

Sportsmannie (

)